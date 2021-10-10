Live events coming up in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, AL) Hamilton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hamilton:

Haleyville Farmers Market Haleyville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2001 21st St, Haleyville, AL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:00am - 12:00pm Location:Rocky Ravine Park, Haleyville,

Halloween at Elks Lodge Guin, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 2, Guin, AL

Halloween 2021 Events In Guin, United States. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Guin, United States Attractions, Halloween Horror...

Hamilton's Buttahatchee River Fall Fest Motorcycle, Tractor, and Car Show Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

50 plus classes and specialty trophies!!! All years, makes, and models, cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles welcome!! Registration 8:00 am until 12:00 pm. Judging 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm...

Harvest Festival Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Mt. Pleasant Harvest Festival 2021 October 30, 6-8pm The Pavilion

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.