Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain events coming soon

Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 6 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Live events are coming to Iron Mountain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjmD5_0cMzBycn00

Halloween Party

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: N3332 Pine Mountain Rd, Iron Mountain, MI

Join us for scary-oke and a costume contest in the Sitzmark Bar! Party starts at 6, scary-oke at 7, and costume contest at 9:30! Winner takes home a 21-22 Ski Season Pass!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZL1iJ_0cMzBycn00

Venue 906 Comedy Night

Kingsford, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Venue 906 Comedy Night at 900 W Breitung Ave, Kingsford, MI 49802-5316, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEKo3_0cMzBycn00

Ogee Challenge

Norway, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1035 Main St, Norway, MI

From Piers Gorge to the Norway Spring, The Ogee Challenge courses will take you through some the most Scenic areas in Norway. With 3 course options for adults and two youth options there is really...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6dvZ_0cMzBycn00

2021 Ever After Bridal Expo

Kingsford, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 700 East Boulevard, Kingsford, MI 49802

11:00AM-2:30 PM CENTRAL TIME- Grab your bridal crew and join an array of wedding vendors for deals, ideas, and giveaways!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sPLl_0cMzBycn00

Finance Committee

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

The regular Finance Committee meetings are held on the same day as the second regularly scheduled City Council meeting of the month, in Conference Room “A” of City Hall, 501 S. Stephenson Ave...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

