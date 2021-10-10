Iron Mountain events coming soon

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Live events are coming to Iron Mountain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

Halloween Party Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: N3332 Pine Mountain Rd, Iron Mountain, MI

Join us for scary-oke and a costume contest in the Sitzmark Bar! Party starts at 6, scary-oke at 7, and costume contest at 9:30! Winner takes home a 21-22 Ski Season Pass!

Venue 906 Comedy Night Kingsford, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Venue 906 Comedy Night at 900 W Breitung Ave, Kingsford, MI 49802-5316, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 06:00 pm

Ogee Challenge Norway, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1035 Main St, Norway, MI

From Piers Gorge to the Norway Spring, The Ogee Challenge courses will take you through some the most Scenic areas in Norway. With 3 course options for adults and two youth options there is really...

2021 Ever After Bridal Expo Kingsford, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 700 East Boulevard, Kingsford, MI 49802

11:00AM-2:30 PM CENTRAL TIME- Grab your bridal crew and join an array of wedding vendors for deals, ideas, and giveaways!

Finance Committee Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

The regular Finance Committee meetings are held on the same day as the second regularly scheduled City Council meeting of the month, in Conference Room “A” of City Hall, 501 S. Stephenson Ave...