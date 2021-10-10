CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, AL

Roanoke events coming up

 6 days ago

(ROANOKE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roanoke:

Cancer Support Group

LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1514 Vernon Rd, LaGrange, GA

West Georgia Health offers a monthly cancer support and awareness group that provides support/education and information on outreach/awareness activities for

Heard Co. Home Meet #2

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Heard Co. Home Meet #2, hosted by Heard County HS in Franklin GA. Starting Friday, October 15th.

Trail of Choices

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come with us on a journey through the end times and witness some hard decisions being made. If it was you, what would you choose? About this event Welcome to the trail of choices! We will have two...

Magic Treehouse Book Club with Elevation Learning Services — Pretty Good Books

LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Geared for younger readers ages 6-10, join the Elevation Learning services crew for a fun and fascinating adventure through the Magic Treehouse series. Open to early readers of all ages, these...

Facebook LIVE!

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Church St, Franklin, GA

Join us at 9:00 AM for our weekly drive inn service from the comfort of your own vehicle or feel free to bring your camp chair and enjoy the outdoors with us! Next, we have our small group study...

