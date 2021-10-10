Live events Medina — what’s coming up

(MEDINA, NY) Medina is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medina area:

Fairytale Fun - October Session Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY

The Secret World of Spiders Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY

Ages 5+ Learn about the spiders living around you and see preserved specimens and live spiders!

Spooky STEM Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY

Ages 5-10 STEM activities, experiments, and demonstrations with a spooky theme for Halloween! This is a free program, but registration is required. Please call 798-3430 or sign-up online at...

Weekly Meeting Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10994 Telegraph Rd, Medina, NY

The Rotary Club of Medina meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at noon. Guests are welcome!

Cider Week Festival Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10609 Ridge Rd, Medina, NY

Cider Sundays Featuring Sqoze Live Music And Steampunk Cider Specials Run all Day, Music from 3-5p Join us for Cider And Charcuterie specials all day and