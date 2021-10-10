Live events Medina — what’s coming up
(MEDINA, NY) Medina is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Medina area:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:45 AM
Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY
Ages 5+ Learn about the spiders living around you and see preserved specimens and live spiders!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY
Ages 5-10 STEM activities, experiments, and demonstrations with a spooky theme for Halloween! This is a free program, but registration is required. Please call 798-3430 or sign-up online at...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: 10994 Telegraph Rd, Medina, NY
The Rotary Club of Medina meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at noon. Guests are welcome!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 10609 Ridge Rd, Medina, NY
Cider Sundays Featuring Sqoze Live Music And Steampunk Cider Specials Run all Day, Music from 3-5p Join us for Cider And Charcuterie specials all day and
