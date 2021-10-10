CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles City, MT

Miles City events calendar

Miles City Updates
Miles City Updates
 6 days ago

(MILES CITY, MT) Miles City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Miles City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raBcD_0cMzBu5t00

An Evening with El Wencho

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

An Evening with El Wencho Hosted By Montana Bar. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Miles City., Getchyasome down at the Montana!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vc2OC_0cMzBu5t00

FREE Narcan Certification

Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 Main Street, Miles City, MT 59301

Free certification to administer and carry Naloxone, the medication to reverse opioid overdoses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pLJV_0cMzBu5t00

Wind Energy Project Construction Job Fair

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 N 10th St, Miles City, MT

Blattner Energy is hosting a job fair for our Miles City area wind energy construction project. October 21 1 - 6 pm Miles City Job Service 12 North 10th Street Miles City, MT 59301 Multiple...

