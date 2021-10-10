What’s up Ione: Local events calendar

(IONE, CA) Ione has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ione area:

The Boxhorns at Hotel Sutter Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Sutter Creek, CA

2021 Preston Castle Haunt Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

The event you’ve been waiting for, Preston Castle Haunt 2021 at the magnificent, eerie, scary, Preston Castle!

Drew Harrison – “In the Spirit of Lennon” Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 44 Main St, Sutter Creek, CA

Doors at 6:30 pm. Open seating, beer and wine available. Singer-songwriter Drew Harrison is one of those rare recording artists with the ability to translate life into song. His passionate...

Old Sutter Creek Flea Market Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 581 CA-49, Sutter Creek, CA

Are you looking for that one of a kind treasure? Then look no further than the Old Sutter Creek Flea Market held the 3rd Sunday of every Month in Sutter Creek, California at the Italian Picnic...

Joe Kaplow Live (solo) Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 15 Eureka St, Sutter Creek, CA

List of Feist Wines upcoming events. Art Events by Feist Wines. Thursday to Sunday 11 am to 5 pm. Events - Joe Kaplow Live (solo), Izaak Opatz at Feist Wines,