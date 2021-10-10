CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants, NM

Events on the Grants calendar

Grants Journal
Grants Journal
 6 days ago

(GRANTS, NM) Live events are coming to Grants.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grants area:

Lodgers' Tax Board

Grants, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Lodgers' Tax Board is on Facebook. To connect with Lodgers' Tax Board, join Facebook today.

Planning & Zoning Commission

Grants, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Planning & Zoning Commission is on Facebook. To connect with Planning & Zoning Commission, join Facebook today.

Ramah Farmers' Market

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

NM Mountain Bike Clinic

Thoreau, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 659 New Mexico 612, Thoreau, NM 87323

This is an opportunity for experienced riders to learn new skills and novice riders to begin a new adventure !

Person
Thoreau
ABOUT

With Grants Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

