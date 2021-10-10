Events on the Grants calendar
(GRANTS, NM) Live events are coming to Grants.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Grants area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Lodgers' Tax Board is on Facebook. To connect with Lodgers' Tax Board, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Planning & Zoning Commission is on Facebook. To connect with Planning & Zoning Commission, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 659 New Mexico 612, Thoreau, NM 87323
This is an opportunity for experienced riders to learn new skills and novice riders to begin a new adventure !
Comments / 0