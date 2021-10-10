CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, NC

Live events coming up in Beaufort

Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 6 days ago

(BEAUFORT, NC) Live events are coming to Beaufort.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVOR1_0cMzBrRi00

Voices of the Past

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 400 Ann St, Beaufort, NC

Voices of the Past A special Halloween Old Burying Ground Tour Saturday, October 30 at 5:30 p.m. The Old Burying Ground comes to life this Halloween weekend. Hear from the Voices of the Past, such...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiEb9_0cMzBrRi00

Gary Lowder & Smoking Hot

Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

Gary Lowder & Smoking Hot is on Facebook. To connect with Gary Lowder & Smoking Hot, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdZZT_0cMzBrRi00

Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market

Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 1:00 pm Location: Carteret County Historic Court House, 300

Learn More

Chocolate Chip & Company

Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

The groove is undeniable. The beat is infectious. The rhythm is unmistakable. It is true: Chocolate Chip & Company Band is providing funky heat and making it look all so cool.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REv9i_0cMzBrRi00

10K, 5K run

Harkers Island, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

A family-friendly 10K, 5K and Fun Run on one of North Carolina's most beautiful islands -- Harkers Island. The Core Sound Run begins and ends "at the end of the road" - at the edge of Core Sound...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Beaufort, NC
Government
City
Harkers Island, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
City
Beaufort, NC
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nc Voices
Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
51
Followers
276
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy