Live events coming up in Beaufort
(BEAUFORT, NC) Live events are coming to Beaufort.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 400 Ann St, Beaufort, NC
Voices of the Past A special Halloween Old Burying Ground Tour Saturday, October 30 at 5:30 p.m. The Old Burying Ground comes to life this Halloween weekend. Hear from the Voices of the Past, such...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 300 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC
Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 1:00 pm Location: Carteret County Historic Court House, 300
The groove is undeniable. The beat is infectious. The rhythm is unmistakable. It is true: Chocolate Chip & Company Band is providing funky heat and making it look all so cool.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
A family-friendly 10K, 5K and Fun Run on one of North Carolina's most beautiful islands -- Harkers Island. The Core Sound Run begins and ends "at the end of the road" - at the edge of Core Sound...
