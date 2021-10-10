CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

Pagosa Springs events coming up

Pagosa Springs News Alert
Pagosa Springs News Alert
 6 days ago

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Pagosa Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEngZ_0cMzBqYz00

Ron and Susan Duo

Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Live Music with Ron & Sue You may also like the following events from The Weminuche Woodfire Grill

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ytRt_0cMzBqYz00

ServSafe Food Safety Training for Managers : Pagosa Springs (1 - day)

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 344 Highway 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by 2017 FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANHhj_0cMzBqYz00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rLyC_0cMzBqYz00

LIVE at El Camino: PJ & the Swappers and The Buzz

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music from PJ & the Swappers at 5:30 and The Buzz at 7

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deIvA_0cMzBqYz00

STEAM with Summer

Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

We will be embarking on a ranger style badge ques!. Come every week to learn something new and earn a badge! Can't make every program? You can pick up a packet and do these activities...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Code#Stand Up Comedy#Griefshare#El Camino#Pj The Swappers
Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs, CO
37
Followers
277
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pagosa Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy