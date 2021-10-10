Pagosa Springs events coming up

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Pagosa Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

Ron and Susan Duo Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Live Music with Ron & Sue You may also like the following events from The Weminuche Woodfire Grill

ServSafe Food Safety Training for Managers : Pagosa Springs (1 - day) Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 344 Highway 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by 2017 FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

LIVE at El Camino: PJ & the Swappers and The Buzz Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music from PJ & the Swappers at 5:30 and The Buzz at 7

STEAM with Summer Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

We will be embarking on a ranger style badge ques!. Come every week to learn something new and earn a badge! Can't make every program? You can pick up a packet and do these activities...