Live events Camp Verde — what’s coming up

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Camp Verde calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camp Verde:

Concert Under the Stars at Jackpot Ranch presented by Sisterhood Connection Foundation - 7:00 P.M. Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Join us for a Concert Under the Starts presented by the Sisterhood Connection Foundation at Jackpot Ranch. This special event is going to take place on Friday, October 15th. This is an "all age...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Ft. Verde Days Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1495 E Hideout Arena Ln, Camp Verde, AZ

Time for our annual "homecoming" event here in Camp Verde. The 65th annual Ft. Verde Days scheduled for Oct. 9-10 with a wide variety of food and craft vendors, live entertainment, and so much more!

Volunteer Info Session Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 130 Black Bridge Lp Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Want to make a difference in your life and others? Volunteer to help older adults in your community get to medical appointments, the grocery store, or make friendly phone calls or visits. You...

Windmill Park Farmers Market Cornville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Every Thursday from 2-Dusk from February - December, 20212pm to Dusk Location:Windmill Park, 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville,