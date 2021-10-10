Wellington events coming up

(WELLINGTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Wellington calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellington:

Venison Chili cookoff Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 25381 OH-58, Wellington, OH

Participants must pre-register for the event at the Nature Center starting Labor Day weekend. This is first come, first serve as there are limited spots available. ODNR will provide the venison...

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join representatives from Bates, Davidson, Oberlin, and Occidental to learn more about academic opportunities at their institutions, financial aid, and the residential college experience. Register...

Halloween Boo‑Thru Lagrange, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12882 Diagonal Rd, Lagrange, OH

DRIVE‑THROUGH EVENT Visitors will enter the event at the entrance to Carlisle Reservation's Equestrian Center for a one‑way drive through experience ending at Hastings Road. For directions on how...

Fall Foliage Tours Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 46789 OH-18, Wellington, OH

Three weekends in October-9-10, 16-17, 23 & 24 "Fall Foliage Tours" The perfect way to spend an hour or two on a Saturday or Sunday in October. The train leaves our station at 1:30 P.M. Tickets...

LaGrange IGA Food Truck Block Party Lagrange, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 540 N Center St, Lagrange, OH

Every other Tuesday night starting April 13th a variety of Food Trucks will be stopping by for a unique change of pace! Cruise-in, music by Tall Order Services, and comfortable facilities right in...