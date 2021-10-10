CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

Live events New Boston — what's coming up

 6 days ago

(NEW BOSTON, TX) New Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03x9tC_0cMzBnA200

Food Truck Expo

New Boston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 S Ellis St, New Boston, TX

The New Boston Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Food Truck Expo on Friday and Saturday along with a Halloween Costume Contest, Cake Walk, Trunk or Treat, and many other fun activities. If...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WahII_0cMzBnA200

SpookFest at the Plex

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 5610 Richmond Road, Texarkana, TX 75503

The Plex by HealthCARE Express brings you a SpookFest guaranteed to make scream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQvIz_0cMzBnA200

Tree Haven Holiday Market

Simms, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1343 County Road 4224, Simms, TX 75574

Thank you so much for your interest in being a part of our First Annual Tree Haven Holiday Market!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnAmq_0cMzBnA200

TAMUT Preview Day

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7101 University Ave., Eagle Hall, Texarkana, TX 75503

Preview Day is an event designed to allow prospective students to get an Eagle's eye view of academics, student life, and so much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIRvP_0cMzBnA200

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Maud

Maud, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Maud, TX 75567

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

