Southampton events coming up

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Southampton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Southampton:

Power Women of the East End Southampton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton, NY 11968

Power Women of the East End honors those fearless females who make the East End of LI the thriving and vibrant place it is.

Quick Path to Great Bliss (In Person Only) — Meditation and Buddhism - Kadampa Meditation Center The Hamptons Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 720C, Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Quick Path to Great Bliss: The extensive self-generation sadhana of Vajrayogini Wednesdays, 10:00am - 12:15pm. In person only with Neil Toyota Unguided, but with an opportunity to discuss and ask...

Artists' Table Brunch | with Toni Ross Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Artists' Table at The Watermill Center features an intimate presentation by our Artists-in-Residence, followed by a farm-to-table meal.

Welcome Days at the Parrish Art Museum, Monday October 11, 2021 Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, NY 11976

The Parrish Art Museum celebrates art, artists, and the community at three Welcome Days at the Parrish—October 11, 17, 23, 2021, 11 am- 5 pm

Docent Tour Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

A Parrish Docent will lead a brief talk introducing the exhibition Roy Lichtenstein: History in the Making, 1948 – 1960. Free with Museum admission. Space is limited and pre-registration is...