Jeanerette events calendar

 6 days ago

(JEANERETTE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jeanerette calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeanerette:

Telling the Full History: Reconstruction in southern Louisiana

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 317 E Main St, New Iberia, LA

Professor Charles Vincent will begin the "Telling the Full History" speaker series, with a lecture on the topic of Reconstruction in southern Louisiana. There will be limited seating with required...

The Haunted Maze 2.0

Lydia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Back by popular demand, Ms. Britt has brought back her famous neighborhood haunted house. Same street, different yard. Rain or shine come and enjoy the haunted walk through.

IEES 2021

Lydia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: Nobelstraße 10a, 70569 Stuttgart

International Entrepreneurship Education Summit (IEES) 2021: An interactive conference on new methods, concepts and workshop-tools

Tailgating Cookoff

Loreauville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Ed Broussard Rd, Loreauville, LA

Good ol' fashion Cajun tailgating cookoff with Joker's Wild Poker Run, Mummy Mutts Dog Parade, fais-do-do's, kids games, arts & crafts, refreshments and more.

LCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Franklin

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

The Franklin (LA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA) on Thursday, October 28 @ 6:30p.

With Jeanerette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

