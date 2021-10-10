CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key Largo, FL

Key Largo calendar: What's coming up

Key Largo News Flash
Key Largo News Flash
 6 days ago

(KEY LARGO, FL) Key Largo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Key Largo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFzAP_0cMzBkVr00

Opening Reception: Tropi-Soul, New Works by Valerie Perreault

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 81888 Overseas Hwy Suite C1, Islamorada, FL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021 AT 6 PM EDT – 9 PM EDTOpening Reception: Tropi-Soul, New Works by Valerie PerreaultLive MusicBy appointment Regular Hours 11:30 to 4:30Tues to Fri...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RM8u_0cMzBkVr00

Membership Engagement Forum & Meet the Board Candidates

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 103800 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Distractions are continuous in the business world. Yet, no one would have imagined the upheaval that was 2020 continuing into 2021. There is a lot on the minds of businesses today, and your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMJbt_0cMzBkVr00

Halloween Party at Islamorada Brewery & Distillery

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 82229 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

A killer Halloween party goes down at the "Phi B Zee" House! Escape room, DJ dance party, themed drinks, and a raging good time for all the bros and ghouls.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbY8V_0cMzBkVr00

Caribbean Club — Live Music Outside - Abstract Radio

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 104080 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Come up for great live music by these super talented Keys musicians. We’ll have our outdoor tiki bar open, so you never have to go inside and miss a song.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFOR0_0cMzBkVr00

6th Annual OKTOBERFEST!

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

6th Annual Islamorada Oktoberfest!*****MARK YOUR CALENDARS****** ******October 9th and 10th******FREE EVENT* German Beers on Draft and locally brewed German style beers on draft!****Live...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Key Largo, FL
Government
Islamorada, FL
Government
City
Key Largo, FL
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Fl Distractions#Sun Oct 10#German
Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo, FL
43
Followers
272
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Key Largo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy