Key Largo calendar: What's coming up

(KEY LARGO, FL) Key Largo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Key Largo:

Opening Reception: Tropi-Soul, New Works by Valerie Perreault Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 81888 Overseas Hwy Suite C1, Islamorada, FL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021 AT 6 PM EDT – 9 PM EDTOpening Reception: Tropi-Soul, New Works by Valerie PerreaultLive MusicBy appointment Regular Hours 11:30 to 4:30Tues to Fri...

Membership Engagement Forum & Meet the Board Candidates Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 103800 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Distractions are continuous in the business world. Yet, no one would have imagined the upheaval that was 2020 continuing into 2021. There is a lot on the minds of businesses today, and your...

Halloween Party at Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 82229 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

A killer Halloween party goes down at the "Phi B Zee" House! Escape room, DJ dance party, themed drinks, and a raging good time for all the bros and ghouls.

Caribbean Club — Live Music Outside - Abstract Radio Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 104080 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

Come up for great live music by these super talented Keys musicians. We’ll have our outdoor tiki bar open, so you never have to go inside and miss a song.

6th Annual OKTOBERFEST! Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

6th Annual Islamorada Oktoberfest!*****MARK YOUR CALENDARS****** ******October 9th and 10th******FREE EVENT* German Beers on Draft and locally brewed German style beers on draft!****Live...