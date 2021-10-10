Coarsegold calendar: Events coming up

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Live events are coming to Coarsegold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coarsegold area:

YTH Humans Vs. Zombiez Party Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 40855 Covey Ct, Oakhurst, CA

6th-12th Graders!! Come for a fun and crazy night! Humans Vs. Zombiez! 6pm-9pm. You may wear costumes. There will be candy! Invite your friends! We can't wait to see you there!

Watercolor Class at Sierra Senior Center Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

We are excited to offer a watercolor class at Sierra Senior Center! Bring your own brushes and container for water. Have watercolors? Bring those, too. Sierra Senior Center Members is only $15...

1 year in business celebration! Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 40761 CA-41 # 4, Oakhurst, CA

Join us in celebrating our one year in business! Enjoy a beverage and a bite to eat. Try your hand at axe throwing to win a prize. Enter our raffle to win some cool swag. This is our opportunity...

Land Healing Extravaganza Coarsegold, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

We invite you to come be stewards of this beautiful land with us. In order to heal ourselves, we must put the time and effort in to heal the land. This is an opportunity to connect with, reawaken...

The Winery Comedy Tour at Yosemite Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 40409 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Top-notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. This nationwide tour has already hit 1500 venues across the U.S. More than a dozen...