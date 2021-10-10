CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold calendar: Events coming up

Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 6 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Live events are coming to Coarsegold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coarsegold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldrUp_0cMzBjd800

YTH Humans Vs. Zombiez Party

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 40855 Covey Ct, Oakhurst, CA

6th-12th Graders!! Come for a fun and crazy night! Humans Vs. Zombiez! 6pm-9pm. You may wear costumes. There will be candy! Invite your friends! We can't wait to see you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXws9_0cMzBjd800

Watercolor Class at Sierra Senior Center

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

We are excited to offer a watercolor class at Sierra Senior Center! Bring your own brushes and container for water. Have watercolors? Bring those, too. Sierra Senior Center Members is only $15...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FbfO_0cMzBjd800

1 year in business celebration!

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 40761 CA-41 # 4, Oakhurst, CA

Join us in celebrating our one year in business! Enjoy a beverage and a bite to eat. Try your hand at axe throwing to win a prize. Enter our raffle to win some cool swag. This is our opportunity...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pim7s_0cMzBjd800

Land Healing Extravaganza

Coarsegold, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

We invite you to come be stewards of this beautiful land with us. In order to heal ourselves, we must put the time and effort in to heal the land. This is an opportunity to connect with, reawaken...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6Rxp_0cMzBjd800

The Winery Comedy Tour at Yosemite

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 40409 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Top-notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. This nationwide tour has already hit 1500 venues across the U.S. More than a dozen...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Coarsegold#Sierra Senior Center
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold, CA
46
Followers
261
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy