Coming soon: Taos events
(TAOS, NM) Live events are coming to Taos.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Taos:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM
The Taos Badshot Gun Show will be held on Oct 30th – 31st, 2021 in Taos, NM. This Taos gun show is held at Sagebrush Inn and hosted by Badshot Gun Show LLC. All federal, state and local firearm...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: 301 Cam Del Medio, Taos, NM
Nature Writing is a way to tune in more deeply with our self, the environment, and our connection with nature. Taos has a rich literary history of authors from around the world who found creative...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM
Taos Chamber Music Group and TCA present: American String Quartet **FRI Oct 29, 5:30p **A belated birthday nod to Beethoven, ASQ will play Quartets Opus 131 and Opus 59, no. 3. SAT Oct 30, 5:30p...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM
Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM
This gentle yoga sequence will offer a variety of slow yet strengthening movement. Breath centric asana practice and guided meditation will soothe, melting away any physical or mental tension. $12...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 238 Ledoux St, Taos, NM
Join us to celebrate the opening of our two fall exhibitions, Remote Possibilities: Digital Landscapes from the Thoma Foundation and Gus Foster: Panoramic Photographs of Northern New Mexico. This...
