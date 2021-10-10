CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Coming soon: Taos events

 6 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Live events are coming to Taos.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Taos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvUm6_0cMzBikP00

Taos Badshot Gun Show

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

The Taos Badshot Gun Show will be held on Oct 30th – 31st, 2021 in Taos, NM. This Taos gun show is held at Sagebrush Inn and hosted by Badshot Gun Show LLC. All federal, state and local firearm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lLS7_0cMzBikP00

Nature Writing Class with Taos Author

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 301 Cam Del Medio, Taos, NM

Nature Writing is a way to tune in more deeply with our self, the environment, and our connection with nature. Taos has a rich literary history of authors from around the world who found creative...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vll2o_0cMzBikP00

Live at TCA: American String Quartet

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM

Taos Chamber Music Group and TCA present: American String Quartet **FRI Oct 29, 5:30p **A belated birthday nod to Beethoven, ASQ will play Quartets Opus 131 and Opus 59, no. 3. SAT Oct 30, 5:30p...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xwaP_0cMzBikP00

Yin Yoga

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 1335 Gusdorf Rd suite q, Taos, NM

This gentle yoga sequence will offer a variety of slow yet strengthening movement. Breath centric asana practice and guided meditation will soothe, melting away any physical or mental tension. $12...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNNfT_0cMzBikP00

Fall Exhibition Public Opening with Revolt Gallery

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 238 Ledoux St, Taos, NM

Join us to celebrate the opening of our two fall exhibitions, Remote Possibilities: Digital Landscapes from the Thoma Foundation and Gus Foster: Panoramic Photographs of Northern New Mexico. This...

ABOUT

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

