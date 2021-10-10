CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Medford events coming up

 6 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Medford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

Harvest Days - Family Day

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

* 10 am - 2 pm Huey's Hideaway - candy bag decorating and free museum admission Frances L. Simek Memorial Library - games & crafts * 1 pm Zender the Comedy Magic show @ Library * 2 pm Candy drop ...

Camp 28 - Jackson Taylor

Rib Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 720 WI-102, Rib Lake, WI

Camp 28 - Jackson Taylor is on Facebook. To connect with Camp 28 - Jackson Taylor, join Facebook today.

Chili Cook-off & Dessert Bake-off

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Show off your famous chili and/or baked goods! Judging will take place at the Medford Chamber office at 9:30 AM. Drop off will be from 9-9:30 AM

Village Board Meetings

Rib Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 655 Pearl St, Rib Lake, WI

These meetings are open to the public and meet every 2nd Wednesday of month at 630 pm. Note the end time of the meetings varies.

Medford Farmers Market

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: State Hwy 13 & WI-64, Medford, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 1pm-5pm Location: South Whelen Street May 8 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8am-12pm Location: Hwy

