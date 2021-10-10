Rensselaer events coming soon

(RENSSELAER, IN) Rensselaer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rensselaer area:

Trunk or Treat in Kouts Kouts, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 909 W Daumer Rd, Kouts, IN

Tags: local events, trunk or treat, halloween, trick or treat, kids, children, things to do, family fun, nwi Posted By: Town Planner of NWI

Kids Scarecrow Craft - Schneider Branch Schneider, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN

Make a scarecrow decoration using craft sticks. Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in Schneider

Import Face-Off Morocco, IN - 10/17/21 Morocco, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

M&H Tires IMPORT FACE-OFF national car show and drag racing series will be at US 41 Dragstrip in Morocco, IN on 10/17/21/! SERIES INFO AND CONTACT ON WWW.IMPORTFACEOFF.NET Gates open 8am for...

BINGO! Wheatfield, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 350 S Bierma St, Wheatfield, IN

BINGO IS BACK! Wheatfield library. Thursday October, 21 at 5pm CST. Community. Fellowship. Fun. Come enjoy free BINGO sponsored by Frankie Lane, Modern Woodmen. Like and Follow my page for updates...

Adult Book Discussion - Shelby Branch Shelby, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 23323 Shelby Rd, Shelby, IN

Adult Book Discussion - Shelby Branch is on Facebook. To connect with Adult Book Discussion - Shelby Branch, join Facebook today.