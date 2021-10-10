Coming soon: Ashland events

(ASHLAND, WI) Ashland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashland:

The Wildlife Society Meeting Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Ashland, WI

Northland College’s chapter of The Wildlife Society is a student-lead chapter of a larger, international organization that focuses on developing professional wildlife skills and contributing to...

GRAND OPENING Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Our grand opening! We will have treats, drinks and a box to enter your name in for a prize! ❤️

Natural Treatments of Menstrual Health Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Main St W, Ashland, WI

Natural Treatments for Menstrual Health Wednesday October 13th 6pm – 8pm Instructor: Dr. Kirsti Kiel, Naturopathic Doctor Free! – Just call to register. 715-682-2851 CLASS AND DISCUSSION: Learn...

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Join LWVWI and All Voting Is Local Wisconsin for a six part deep dive into best practices to get out the vote (GOTV) in Wisconsin. Attendees will meet weekly to discuss Get Out the Vote by Donald...

NWWIB Executive Committee — Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 Ellis Ave S Suite 3, Ashland, WI

There is a scheduled meeting of the NWWIB Executive Committee on October 11th, 2021 at 10 AM. Please contact Mari Kay-Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com with any questions or for meeting access. Thank you.