Barnwell, SC

Live events Barnwell — what’s coming up

Barnwell Dispatch
Barnwell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BARNWELL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Barnwell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Barnwell area:



SOLH Yahtzee Ride

Ehrhardt, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1685 Broxton Bridge Hwy, Ehrhardt, SC

Would you like to ride with Lady Luck? Join us for the first SOLH Yahtzee Ride at Broxton Bridge Plantation! Location: Broxton Bridge Plantation, Ehrhardt, South Carolina (1685 Broxton Bridge Hwy...



Soap Making Class

Jackson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 755 Foreman St, Jackson, SC

Kerrie Harmon will teach Basic Soapmaking Class! "I have been making soap for 20+ years utilizing the cold process method. I would love to share my passion for soapmaking with others. Learn to...



Twin Chestnuts Farm Open House

Williston, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 803 Williston Way, Williston, SC

Welcome to a fun day on the farm! Our open house will consist of informational sessions, pony rides, and other fun fall activities. This is a great way to meet the horses and ponies and learn more...



Copy of Ya Kuvutia Hiking Club

Windsor, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1145 State Park Road, Windsor, SC 29856

Hiking is a great way to reap the benefits of what nature has to offer. The elements whip us into shape and we sweat out our frustrations.



Dine and Donate

Aiken, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2228 Woodside Executive Court, Aiken, SC 29803

Designed By Purpose Ministries, has partnered with Shepeard's Community Blood, for Dine and Donate " Don't Be Scared To Give Blood"

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
City
City
City
City
State
City
