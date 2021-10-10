CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, NC

Live events on the horizon in Lewisville

 6 days ago

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Lewisville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewisville:

Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat

Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3700 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Clemmons, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Clemmons. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Clemmons.

Defensive Handgun I

Pfafftown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Defense Handgun 1 This outstanding beginner level course is designed for those students who have obtained CCH or similar and want to get a fast start on their firearms continual training. gun...

Lonesome River Band

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6555 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC

Join us for our annual Bluegrass concert series featuring the nationally acclaimed, award winning group, "The Lonesome River Band." Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues...

Travis Grubb and the Stoned Rangers Live at Old Nick's Pub

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 191 Lowes Foods Dr, Lewisville, NC

A southern rock, outlaw country and blues band based in North Carolina. We cover artists such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, the Rolling Stones, Strugill Simpson, Cody Jinks, CCR, Muddy Waters...

Nick Williams Distillery

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2675 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Nick Williams Distillery is on Facebook. To connect with Nick Williams Distillery, join Facebook today.

