Events on the Gonzales calendar

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are coming to Gonzales.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gonzales:

Gonzales ISD Education Foundation Profit Share at Sonic Drive-In Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1803 N St Joseph St, Gonzales, TX

Gonzales ISD Education Foundation will be hosting a profit share at Gonzales Sonic Drive-In October 11th, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds during that time, will be donated back...

Shiner Music Fest's Event Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 65 Co Rd 350, Shiner, TX

“You know the town, come discover the music!” The 7th Annual Shiner Music Fest Is Returning This Year On Saturday, October 30th. This year's line up includes Neal McCoy, Chris Colston, John Wayne...

Shiner GASP Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX

The Shiner GASP is on Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: 100 Mile Ride, 50 Mile Ride, and 25 Mile Ride.

Next Steps — Central Baptist Church Luling, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 515 S Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX

If you've been worshipping with us at CBC, maybe it's time to take the "next step" and get more involved. If that's you, you're invited to “Next Steps,” a 1-hour introduction to church membership...

Lift Your Vibe Wellness Retreat Luling, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Luling, TX 78648

Join Adam & Ashleigh for a 3 day, 2 night, wellness retreat at beautiful Salvage Texas. An all inclusive retreat 45 minutes from Austin.