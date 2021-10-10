Mendota calendar: Events coming up

(MENDOTA, CA) Mendota is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mendota area:

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus at Full Circle Brewing Co. Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 620 F St, Fresno, CA 93706

Red Jumpsuit apparatus with Eyes set to Kill and Dead American

Medicare Open House/Seminar Madera, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1209 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

System Of A Down at Save Mart Center Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

System Of A Down VENUE: Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA DATE: 16 October, 2021, 07:00 PM

Nile at Strummer's, Fresno, CA Kerman, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Nile at Strummer's, Fresno, CA at Fresno City, California, Kerman, United States on Sun Oct 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

DBSCG UW6 Pre-release Tournament Madera, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: #1475, Country Club Dr STE 103, Madera, CA

Tournament Name DBSCG UW6 Pre-release Tournament Tournament Start Time Oct. 29 Fri, 2021 at 19:00 The number of applicants 32 people