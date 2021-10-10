Mendota calendar: Events coming up
(MENDOTA, CA) Mendota is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mendota area:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 620 F St, Fresno, CA 93706
Red Jumpsuit apparatus with Eyes set to Kill and Dead American
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 1209 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA
Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
System Of A Down VENUE: Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA DATE: 16 October, 2021, 07:00 PM
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Nile at Strummer's, Fresno, CA at Fresno City, California, Kerman, United States on Sun Oct 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: #1475, Country Club Dr STE 103, Madera, CA
Tournament Name DBSCG UW6 Pre-release Tournament Tournament Start Time Oct. 29 Fri, 2021 at 19:00 The number of applicants 32 people
Comments / 0