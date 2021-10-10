Live events Madras — what’s coming up

(MADRAS, OR) Live events are coming to Madras.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madras area:

Live at the Vineyard: The Hwy 97 Band... Advance Ticket Purchase Required Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

THE HWY 97 BAND is the hottest classic rock band in Central Oregon! All four members are seriously talented musicians. Tables and Chairs provided for you here. Wood fired pizza, pub pretzels...

Jefferson County Library District Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 241 SE 7th St, Madras, OR

Praise Music in the Vineyard with Max Clark (No Charge) Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

Join us for praise and worship in the vineyard with live music. This is a beautiful way to start your Sunday morning.....Sit in the Vineyard with a backdrop of the Three Sisters Mountains for...

Blackjack Dealer Certification Class - Indian Head Casino Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

Indian Head Casino will be hosting two (2) Blackjack Dealer Certification trainings. Certification requires attending training classes for three weeks for 40 hours each week (Monday - Friday from...

Madras Redevelopment Commission - City Council Meeting Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Madras City Hall - Council Chambers - 125 SW "E" Street This meeting is open to the public and interested citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be offered via Zoom and teleconference...