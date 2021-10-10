CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

Salyersville calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Salyersville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salyersville area:

CROWDER Show

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 50 Hal Rogers Dr, Prestonsburg, KY

Buy Crowder tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 7:30 pm at Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, KY.

Fair Housing

Emma, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Date: 10/25/2021 Time: 9:00 am–12:00 pm EST Instructor: Dennis Stilger Location: Eastern Kentucky Association of REALTORS 1362 North Lake Drive Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Credit: CE: 3 CE Law Hours...

Blood Drive: HomePlace Clinic - Paintsville

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 838 S Mayo Trail, Paintsville, KY

The need for blood does not stop. Schedule your lifesaving appointment today! MCCC's HomePlace Clinic in Paintsville is hosting a mobile blood drive in collaboration with Kentucky Blood Center on...

Advertising Law & Ethics

Emma, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Date: 10/25/2021 Time: 9:00 am–12:00 pm EST Instructor: Dennis Stilger Location: Eastern Kentucky Association of REALTORS 1362 North Lake Drive Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Credit: CE: 3 CE Law Hours...

Paintsville Quad Meet

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official results list for the 2021 Paintsville Quad Meet, hosted by Paintsville in Paintsville KY.

