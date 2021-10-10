CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Waimea calendar: Coming events

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 6 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Live events are coming to Waimea.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waimea:

Aloha Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

National Tropical Botanical Garden Aloha Market. Kauai Made gifts & crafts and local produce. For more information visit www.ntbg.org/aloha or call (808) 742-2623.

Old Koloa Town Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: Koloa Rd, Koloa, HI

Every third Saturday of the month at 4-8pm, local Kaua'i artisans, food trucks and entertainers gather in Old Koloa in the red shopping center next to the monkeypod tree, to share the culture...

Kauai Culinary Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka St, Koloa, HI

Explore this gourmet farmer’s market every Wednesday and meet local farmers and Kauai grown/Kauai made packaged food vendors. Soak up the sunshine in the Beer & Wine Garden, near Merriman’s, and...

Historic Grove Farm museum tours

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4050 Nawiliwili Rd, Lihue, HI

The historic Grove Farm sugar plantation homestead museum is open weekly for tours! If you love history, architecture or beautiful gardens, there is something for everyone. Started in 1850 and...

Ohana Group - Lihue

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Lihue Ohana group meets on Tuesday afternoons and is hosted by the Miyamotos. Please contact the organizer for directions.

