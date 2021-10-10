CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crockett, TX

Crockett events coming up

Crockett Bulletin
Crockett Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CROCKETT, TX) Live events are coming to Crockett.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crockett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4060_0cMzBXzI00

3rd Annual Houston County Courier Cook-Off

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Brazos St, Crockett, TX

3rd Annual Courier Cook-Off: Chili & BBQ American Legion Post #134 1000 Brazos St., Crockett TX Free Admission to Public $10 Wristbands for People's Choice, VETERANS EAT FREE! - Ladies Auxiliary...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMmz0_0cMzBXzI00

USCCA Defensive Shooting Fundamentals Level 1

Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

DSF Level I is a 4 Hour - ALL range time Defensive Shooting Course. It is a modular course that can adjusted for any level shooter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fk61E_0cMzBXzI00

Oktoberfest: Brave Combo

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 1100 Edmiston Dr, Crockett, TX

Buy Oktoberfest: Brave Combo tickets to attend the year’s top music festivals live and in-person on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 TBA at Crockett Civic Center in Crockett, TX.

Learn More

Marine Corps League Crockett Gun Show

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Edmiston Dr, Crockett, TX

The Marine Corps League Crockett Gun Show will be held on Oct 9th – 10th, 2021 in Crockett, TX. This Crockett gun show is held at Crockett Civic Center and hosted by Marine Corps League 1433. All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZNoB_0cMzBXzI00

Casi Joy in Concert

Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

"She has this electric energy when she's on stage and has these unique things that she can do vocally. She's an edgier version of a country artist. She's old school but has a youthful energy about...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Crockett, TX
City
Lovelady, TX
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#People S Choice#Sun Oct 10#Marine Corps League 1433
Crockett Bulletin

Crockett Bulletin

Crockett, TX
48
Followers
254
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy