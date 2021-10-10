Crockett events coming up

(CROCKETT, TX) Live events are coming to Crockett.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crockett:

3rd Annual Houston County Courier Cook-Off Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Brazos St, Crockett, TX

3rd Annual Courier Cook-Off: Chili & BBQ American Legion Post #134 1000 Brazos St., Crockett TX Free Admission to Public $10 Wristbands for People's Choice, VETERANS EAT FREE! - Ladies Auxiliary...

USCCA Defensive Shooting Fundamentals Level 1 Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

DSF Level I is a 4 Hour - ALL range time Defensive Shooting Course. It is a modular course that can adjusted for any level shooter.

Oktoberfest: Brave Combo Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 1100 Edmiston Dr, Crockett, TX

Buy Oktoberfest: Brave Combo tickets to attend the year’s top music festivals live and in-person on Fri, Oct 15, 2021 TBA at Crockett Civic Center in Crockett, TX.

Marine Corps League Crockett Gun Show Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Edmiston Dr, Crockett, TX

The Marine Corps League Crockett Gun Show will be held on Oct 9th – 10th, 2021 in Crockett, TX. This Crockett gun show is held at Crockett Civic Center and hosted by Marine Corps League 1433. All...

Casi Joy in Concert Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

"She has this electric energy when she's on stage and has these unique things that she can do vocally. She's an edgier version of a country artist. She's old school but has a youthful energy about...