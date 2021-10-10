Colville calendar: Events coming up

(COLVILLE, WA) Colville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colville area:

Girls Basketball Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Girls Basketball Colville, WA, USA - GIRLS BASKETBALLGirls basketball is for girls in grades… - October 11, 2021

M&M Science Ione, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 210 Blackwell St # 1, Ione, WA

We will be celebrating National M&M Day by using the tasty treat to conduct some easy science experiments! We’ll try to take the M off of an M&M and use water to make an M&M rainbow. There might...

Halloween Crafts Ione, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 210 Blackwell St # 1, Ione, WA

Let’s gather around and share a spooky story or two and create some fun decorations to bring some extra creepy into our Halloween celebrations!

Director Area 9 Regional Meeting - Colville Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 S Hofstetter St, Colville, WA 99114

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

Fall Fest Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 915 S Cedar St, Colville, WA

We are excited to announce our Third Annual Fall Fest Event will be on Sunday, October 31st, from 5:30pm - 8pm. All of the evening's activities are FREE for you and your family, and you are...