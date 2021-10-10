CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Live events on the horizon in Carroll

Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 6 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Carroll is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carroll area:

Nature Adventure Wednesdays: Tree-rific

Auburn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Nature Adventure Wednesdays: Tree-rific is on Facebook. To connect with Nature Adventure Wednesdays: Tree-rific, join Facebook today.

Trick or Treat Lake City

Lake City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 N Center St, Lake City, IA

Get your kids dressed up for a fun night of collecting candy! 🎃 - Trunk or Treat is on the N side of the square from 5-7 as well. If you would like to setup to handout at Trunk or Treat we...

Rehabilitation Open House

Manning, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1550 6th St, Manning, IA

In celebration of physical therapy month, Manning Regional Healthcare Center would like to invite the community to an open house on Friday, October 15th from 4-6pm in the rehab department. Come...

Infant Feeding Support

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

Course Description The AHA BLS Provider Course is designed for healthcare providers and others who need to know how to perform basic life support skills in pre-hospital settings. Using high-tech...

Iowa Society of Perianesthesia Nurses Fall Conference

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

This workshop is designed to enhance the perianesthesia nurse's knowledge of clinical priorities associated with joint replacement surgery, care of the patient receiving ketamine for chronic pain...

