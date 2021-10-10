CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossett, AR

Crossett calendar: Coming events

Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 6 days ago

(CROSSETT, AR) Live events are lining up on the Crossett calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyvEo_0cMzBUL700

Jim & Melissa Brady

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1533 State Hwy 52 W, Crossett, AR

An evening of your favorite Hymns & Gospel Classics with YOU as the featured singer! It's not a concert... It's a worship experience... It's the Gospel Music Hymn Sing! Call 870.500.6720 for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfGqG_0cMzBUL700

bucksnort, ar

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 Dearman Drive, Monticello, AR

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in bucksnort_ar? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mxhjs_0cMzBUL700

Lee Academy

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 9942 Edwin St, Bastrop, LA

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Lee Academy vs. Prairie View Academy Louisiana game on Oct 15, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzG4c_0cMzBUL700

Drew County DU Membership Banquet - Monticello

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 Golf Course Dr, Monticello, AR

Drew County DU Membership Banquet - MonticelloMonticello Country Club5:30 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Drew AR0008@ducks.org

Greater Vision

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1533 State Hwy 52 W, Crossett, AR

Gospel Music's most-awarded Trio, Greater Vision performs more than 150 concerts every year, in the USA, Canada, and Europe.

