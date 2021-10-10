Elizabeth calendar: Events coming up
(ELIZABETH, CO) Elizabeth is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 19555 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138
Starting solids is a new adventure to explore with your baby! My evidence based class will give you the info to feel confident in starting!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:59 PM
Address: 11160 Pikes Peak Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Marcy Playground plays Parker, CO at The newest premiere Venue in Colorado on Friday, Oct. 2nd. 2021
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 22219 Hilltop Road, Parker, CO 80138
Get ready for wrestling season or try the sport for the first time at this fun three-day camp for youth wrestlers, K - 8th Grade.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 650 Beverly Street, Elizabeth, CO 80107
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 95 Ute Ave, Kiowa, CO
Schedule: 5:00 p.m: Student Day/ School Day- Midway Opens 5:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m: Student Discount Fair Day (gate admission $3.00 & Unlimited ride Wristband only $18.00 5:00 p.m: WSGC 105.3 FM Radio...
Comments / 0