Elizabeth calendar: Events coming up

(ELIZABETH, CO) Elizabeth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth:

Starting Solids Workshop Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 19555 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138

Starting solids is a new adventure to explore with your baby! My evidence based class will give you the info to feel confident in starting!

Marcy PlayGround ( Sex and Candy Tour) Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:59 PM

Address: 11160 Pikes Peak Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Marcy Playground plays Parker, CO at The newest premiere Venue in Colorado on Friday, Oct. 2nd. 2021

Legend Titan Wrestling Club Youth Camp - Fall 2021 Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 22219 Hilltop Road, Parker, CO 80138

Get ready for wrestling season or try the sport for the first time at this fun three-day camp for youth wrestlers, K - 8th Grade.

Elizabeth, CO Concealed Carry Class Elizabeth, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 650 Beverly Street, Elizabeth, CO 80107

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Elberton 12 County Fair Kiowa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 95 Ute Ave, Kiowa, CO

Schedule: 5:00 p.m: Student Day/ School Day- Midway Opens 5:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m: Student Discount Fair Day (gate admission $3.00 & Unlimited ride Wristband only $18.00 5:00 p.m: WSGC 105.3 FM Radio...