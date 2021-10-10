Fairmont calendar: Events coming up

(FAIRMONT, MN) Fairmont is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairmont:

FACT Presents: Drinking Habits Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 45 Downtown Plaza, Fairmont, MN

Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's...

Festivus Games @ The Foundry NCFit Partner Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1007 E 10th St #120, Fairmont, MN

Grab your besties and jump in the October 23rd 2021 Festivus Games! Teams are either same-sex or mixed-sex pairs. Since 2011 Festivus Games, since 2011, is a co

Virginia Mehrhof Blue Earth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Virginia Mehrhof, age 84 of Blue Earth passed away Sunday September 5, 2021, at St. Lukes Lutheran Care Center in Blue Earth. Virginia Lee was the eldest of 4 children, born October 28, 1936, to...

Marion L. Peterson Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 205 Albion Ave, Fairmont, MN

Funeral services for Marion L. Peterson, 92, of Fairmont, MN, will be 1030 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. Burial will be following the service in Fairview...

Lake Promenaders Welcome, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Square Dance (Cuer Doug Kyte – “Rounds” 7:00 - 7:30 pm and between tips; Caller Dan Bebernes – “Mainstream” 7:00 - 9:30 pm), potluck.