Baker City events coming soon

(BAKER CITY, OR) Baker City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Baker City area:

Baker City Farmers Market Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2023 Main St, Baker City, OR

Baker City Farmers Market. Fresh local and straight from the farm produce, eggs and beef. Wednesdays June - October in Downtown Baker City

1st Annual Oktoberfest Fun Run/Walk Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1760 Valley Ave, Baker City, OR

Come join the fun for the 1st Oktoberfest Fun Run/Walk a proud partner of Crossroads 3rd Annual Oktoberfest sponsored by Agrihaus Farms and Ward Ranches. Join this true Field to Fork to Fun Event...

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2400 Resort St, Baker City, OR

NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program is on Facebook. To connect with NaNoWriMo Young Writers Program, join Facebook today.

Small Meeting Room-4-H Ambassador Meeting Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details about this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Churchill Haunted Studios Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Join us Opening Weekend October 8th, 9th, & 10th. And every following weekend after. Kids 10 and under free with paid adult. Opening weekend only. Tickets $15 at the door Advance tickets available...