Trinidad events coming up

(TRINIDAD, CO) Live events are coming to Trinidad.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trinidad:

Blue Water Highway em Trinidad a Trinidad Lounge Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:59 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

BLUE WATER HIGHWAY https://www.bluewaterhighwayband.com Blue Water Highway comes from the working class, coastal town background that has informed the work of so many classic American musicians...

The Trinidad Experience Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 150 E Main St, Trinidad, CO

Explore all upcoming nano events in Trinidad, Colorado, find information & tickets for upcoming nano events happening in Trinidad, Colorado.

What We Have Become Tour Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become

Mt. Carmel Youth Orchestra Spooky Symphony 2021 Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad, CO

Mt. Carmel Youth Orchestra SPOOKY SYMPHONY 4:00 - 5:00 PM on HALLOWEEN NIGHT October 31st Join us for music and Halloween Fun! Wear your costume! (optional) Please RSVP at the following link...

Cooking for Seniors (In-Person) Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 911 Robinson Ave, Trinidad, CO

FREE! Cooking for Seniors (In-Person) for Age 60+ Garden Room | Mt. Carmel 911 Robinson Ave., Trinidad, CO FREE! Take-home groceries to recreate the recipes at home. Register today at the...