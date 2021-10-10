Live events Jamestown — what’s coming up

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Jamestown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

Walk Across Tennessee To End Epilepsy in ONEIDA Oneida, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: Park Road, Oneida, TN 37841

Epilepsy Awareness Walk. All Proceeds go to the programs assisting those living with epilepsy in Tennessee.

Wedding Shower for Levi Daniel & Ashton Brown Sunbright, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, TN

Levi and Ashton will be getting married December 18, 2021. This shower is hosted by the church.



Legacy Five in Concert! - Jamestown, TN Jamestown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Enjoy an evening of gospel music with Dove Award winner, LEGACY FIVE. Known for their smooth harmonies, tight blend and excellent song selection, you will love this male vocal group and their...

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Online Only, 2,668 Sq. Ft. Commercial Brick BuildingAuction starts, Tuesday, October 5thBegins to en...

Church Hayride Sunbright, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, TN

We will begin our hayride from the church parking lot and then travel to the Bunch’s home for a bonfire/cookout and then travel back to church to finish the hayride.