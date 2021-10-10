What’s up Monett: Local events calendar

(MONETT, MO) Live events are lining up on the Monett calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monett:

4th Annual Run to Care (5K) Aurora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 550 S Hudson Ave, Aurora, MO

Grab your sunscreen, snorkels and beach balls and hit the road for the 4th Annual Mercy Aurora Run to Care. Proceeds from the event benefit the Mercy Aurora and Cassville Mission Fund, which helps...

Monett FFA Chili Supper Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2 David Sippy Dr, Monett, MO

List of Monett FFA upcoming events. Events by Monett FFA. Events - Monett FFA Chili Supper, FFA Ice Cream Social & Booster Club Meeting.

fairview, mo Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 507 Plaza Dr, Monett, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in fairview_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

My Peace I Give You Catholic Women's Conference Monett, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 405 7th Street, Monett, MO 65708

Join Us! Inspiration, encouragement, and concrete ways to grow in peace. Strengthen your relationship with Christ, the Prince of Peace!

Meet Chris Weiner - New City Administrator Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 S Lincoln Ave, Monett, MO

Join the Monett Young Professionals Network as we help introduce Chris Weiner to the community. The MYPN is for people 21-45, but we don't card at the door. Come on down if you're a little less...