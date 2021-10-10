CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monett, MO

What’s up Monett: Local events calendar

Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 6 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Live events are lining up on the Monett calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlVrw_0cMzBOHz00

4th Annual Run to Care (5K)

Aurora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 550 S Hudson Ave, Aurora, MO

Grab your sunscreen, snorkels and beach balls and hit the road for the 4th Annual Mercy Aurora Run to Care. Proceeds from the event benefit the Mercy Aurora and Cassville Mission Fund, which helps...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYh9U_0cMzBOHz00

Monett FFA Chili Supper

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2 David Sippy Dr, Monett, MO

List of Monett FFA upcoming events. Events by Monett FFA. Events - Monett FFA Chili Supper, FFA Ice Cream Social & Booster Club Meeting.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBNTA_0cMzBOHz00

fairview, mo

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 507 Plaza Dr, Monett, MO

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in fairview_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yr93G_0cMzBOHz00

My Peace I Give You Catholic Women's Conference

Monett, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 405 7th Street, Monett, MO 65708

Join Us! Inspiration, encouragement, and concrete ways to grow in peace. Strengthen your relationship with Christ, the Prince of Peace!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQ2dd_0cMzBOHz00

Meet Chris Weiner - New City Administrator

Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 S Lincoln Ave, Monett, MO

Join the Monett Young Professionals Network as we help introduce Chris Weiner to the community. The MYPN is for people 21-45, but we don't card at the door. Come on down if you're a little less...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Monett, MO
Government
City
Monett, MO
City
Aurora, MO
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Cassville Mission Fund#Sun Nov 11#Mo Join#Mypn
Monett News Alert

Monett News Alert

Monett, MO
92
Followers
283
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy