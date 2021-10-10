Thief River Falls calendar: What's coming up

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Thief River Falls is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thief River Falls:

Clarence & Dianne Gagner Auction Closing Oct. 14th 6PM Brooks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Clarence & Dianne Gagner Online Only Auction Starts Closing Thurs. Oct. 24th 6PM Brooks MN

Walk-ins Welcome at Gracewin Living Cooperatives TRF Office! Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Learn how the cooperative lifestyle offers you ownership and return on investment while living in a vibrant 55+ community that offers maintenance-free, single-level living with amenities including...

4-H Banquet Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 Red Lake Blvd, Thief River Falls, MN

The Pennington County 4-H banquet is an opportunity to celebrate 4-H'ers accomplishments during the past 4-H year. The cost to attend is $3 and RSVP is required. To RSVP contact the Pennington...

Breakthrough Basketball Shooting & Offensive Skills Camp Grygla, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 114 N Fladeland Ave, Grygla, MN

Breakthrough Basketball conducts quality, high-intensity, drill based camps that focus on not only bettering a players skill set on the court but also building character and confidence off the...

Heritage Center Bingo Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Heritage Center Bingo is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. Players must be 18 years of age or older. Progressive Bingo, $8 for a packet of 20 games.