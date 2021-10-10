Live events on the horizon in Havre

(HAVRE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Havre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Havre:

Havre Youth Hockey Banquet- A Spook-Tacular Night Out Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us at the Havre Eagles Club Saturday October 30th for our annual Havre Youth Hockey Banquet! More details to follow!

Lights football vs. Simon Fraser University (B.C.) Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

The Lights are at home to take on Simon Fraser University (B.C.). Kickoff at 1pm at Tilleman Field on the MSU-Northern campus. Contact Information: Phone: (406) 265-3761

Hemlock - Tour 2021 Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 319 1st St, Havre, MT

