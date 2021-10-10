Events on the Spencer calendar

(SPENCER, IA) Live events are coming to Spencer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spencer area:

Clay County Fair Annual Meeting Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

The Clay County Fair is “The World’s Greatest County Fair” by presenting blue-ribbon competition, world-class entertainment and innovative exhibits in a safe family atmosphere, while also...

Warhammer 40k Combat Patrol Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Warhammer 40k Combat Patrol is on Facebook. To connect with Warhammer 40k Combat Patrol, join Facebook today.

Mark Patrick Seminars Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 W 18th St, Spencer, IA

If you've been struggling to lose weight OR stop smoking, perhaps it's time you attend the Mark Patrick Seminars and learn how to accomplish your goals through hypnosis. Hypnosis can be designed...

Magic: Sunday Modern Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Bring your best Modern deck (or just one you've been brewing and want to test out) and pit your skills against the other Magic Players in the shop! We start at 1pm pm and usually wrap up at 4pm...

Keyforge Night! Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Join us for Keyforge! Bring your best or most fun deck and challenge your fellow Keyforge Players! It's free to play, and new players are welcome! Keyforge uses a pre-constructed deck that only...