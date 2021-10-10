CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) Gulf Shores is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulf Shores:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbB9G_0cMzBKl500

Halloween Storytime at the Thomas B. Norton Library

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 260 Clubhouse Dr, Gulf Shores, AL

Free event at the Thomas B. Norton Library. Trick or Treat in a kid-friendly environment provided by the City of Gulf Shores and the Thomas B. Norton Library. There will be games, snacks and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358AXL_0cMzBKl500

Scavenger Hunt - Trek or Treat 2021

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 20115 State Park Rd, Gulf Shores, AL

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park presents a not so spooky Scavenger Hunt. October is a beautiful month to explore Gulf State Park. Grab your family and see if you can put the clues together...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jhfpc_0cMzBKl500

The Baldwin Pops: Gulf Shores Holiday Concert

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Gulf Shores, 19470 Oak Rd W, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Join us for our holiday celebration at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbZNi_0cMzBKl500

Gulf Coast Farmers Market

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion, 22250 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtXzn_0cMzBKl500

October Wine & Dine

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 21196 E Beach Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL

October Wine & Dine at Perch, 21196 East Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, AL 36542, Gulf Shores, United States on Wed Oct 20 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:30 pm

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Gulf State Park
Gulf Shores, AL
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

