Gulf Shores calendar: Coming events

(GULF SHORES, AL) Gulf Shores is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulf Shores:

Halloween Storytime at the Thomas B. Norton Library Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 260 Clubhouse Dr, Gulf Shores, AL

Free event at the Thomas B. Norton Library. Trick or Treat in a kid-friendly environment provided by the City of Gulf Shores and the Thomas B. Norton Library. There will be games, snacks and...

Scavenger Hunt - Trek or Treat 2021 Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 20115 State Park Rd, Gulf Shores, AL

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park presents a not so spooky Scavenger Hunt. October is a beautiful month to explore Gulf State Park. Grab your family and see if you can put the clues together...

The Baldwin Pops: Gulf Shores Holiday Concert Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Gulf Shores, 19470 Oak Rd W, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Join us for our holiday celebration at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center!!

Gulf Coast Farmers Market Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion, 22250 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf

October Wine & Dine Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 21196 E Beach Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL

October Wine & Dine at Perch, 21196 East Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, AL 36542, Gulf Shores, United States on Wed Oct 20 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:30 pm