CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Live events coming up in Storm Lake

Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 6 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) Live events are coming to Storm Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Storm Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYBZv_0cMzBJsM00

Worship- live and via Facebook Live

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join the St Mark community as we gather together for worship. If you are unable to be with us in-person, you may also join us via https://www.facebook.com/stmarkstormlake/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qahvD_0cMzBJsM00

Friday Night Music: Charlie Leissler IV

Linn Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 5079 180th Ave, Linn Grove, IA

Friday Night Music: Charlie Leissler IV . Event starts at Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Linn Grove., Charlie Leissler IV

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ley3l_0cMzBJsM00

Huge live auction!!! Vintage toys, antiques, collectibles, tools, household items and more

Rembrandt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

VINTAGE TOYS • ANTIQUES • COLLECTIBLES TOOLS • FURNITURE • HOUSEHOLD & MORE HUGE LIVE AUCTION Sunday, October 10, 2021 • 11:00 A.M. (Open House from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, October 8th to view items...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Njr0w_0cMzBJsM00

Fall Open House

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Sangria, Snacks, and Shopping!! Come check out all the new items in the shop and celebrate our One Year Anniversary!! Wine tastings and spiked fall drinks and snacks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6ycW_0cMzBJsM00

Sanford Museum Association Program: George Burns Alive again and in Concert

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 E Willow St, Cherokee, IA

Join Duffy Hudson as he takes you on a stroll along nostalgia lane. George Burns sings, dances and tells stories like only George Burns can. This 75 minute, musical, comedy performance of our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linn Grove, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Storm Lake, IA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Burns
Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
42
Followers
273
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy