CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sealy, TX

Events on the Sealy calendar

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 6 days ago

(SEALY, TX) Sealy is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auFOu_0cMzBIzd00

Open House @ 30323 Iris Circle Court, Fulshear - Sun Oct 10 2021

Pattison, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

3 bed • 2.5 bath • 2,335 sqft • House for Sale. Long meadow farms! stately two story with attached

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGeMv_0cMzBIzd00

BINGO Nights – Sealy American Legion

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1630 Meyer St, Sealy, TX

BINGO Nights Sealy American Legion Post 442 Monday, October 18 & Tuesday, October 19, 2021 We are practicing social distancing! Let\'s keep Bingo in Austin County. Doors open at 5:30pm. Questions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk7tk_0cMzBIzd00

Ladies Thanksgiving Goat Yoga Retreat - Wine Tasting & Pumpkin Craft

Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423

Goat Yoga & Wine Tasting! We will also spend time exploring the Farm making a super cute Wooden Pumpkin Craft! Person (Ages 21+): $89

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNT0z_0cMzBIzd00

Zydeco Dots

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Zydeco Dots at the Saddleback Saloon Saturday, October 9, 2021 8:30pm–12:30am Zydeco Music $5 Admission Facebook.com/events/372719717661045 Great Food! Great Drink! Great Time! Open 11:30am every...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068gUM_0cMzBIzd00

Archeology Awareness month in October at San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site

San Felipe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 2nd St, San Felipe, TX

Archeology Awareness month in October We invite you to participate in our October Archeology program and immerse yourself in Texas history! Throughout the month, the THC and partner groups will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Felipe, TX
Local
Texas Government
Sealy, TX
Government
City
Sealy, TX
City
Brookshire, TX
City
Austin, TX
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#House For Sale#Bingo#Farm#Wooden Pumpkin Craft#Tx Zydeco Dots#Great Food#Tx Archeology Awareness#Thc
Sealy News Beat

Sealy News Beat

Sealy, TX
42
Followers
266
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy