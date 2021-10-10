Live events Kingstree — what’s coming up

(KINGSTREE, SC) Live events are coming to Kingstree.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:

FRAA X AFC Artist’s Spotlight Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 122 Sauls St, Lake City, SC

Florence Regional Arts Alliance and the ArtFields Collective have teamed up for an exciting collaborative show featuring area artists. This exhibition aims to show that the “creative sauce” is...

William McCullough: Light in the South Exhibit Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Henry St, Lake City, SC

The Jones Carter Gallery will feature artwork by artist William McCullough. McCullough has spent years honing his skills in creating landscapes and still-life paintings. This show includes many of...

Cornerstone Ministries-Lake City,SC Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Cornerstone Ministries-Lake City,SC is on Facebook. To connect with Cornerstone Ministries-Lake City,SC, join Facebook today.

Wreath Wonderland Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560

Tis’ the season to decorate! Add a fresh evergreen wreath to your home for the perfect festive touch this season.

The Last Laugh Comedy Show Cades, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2565 Williamsburg County Hwy, Cades, SC

Comedy Events in Cades, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.