CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingstree, SC

Live events Kingstree — what’s coming up

Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 6 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Live events are coming to Kingstree.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFj0L_0cMzBGEB00

FRAA X AFC Artist’s Spotlight

Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 122 Sauls St, Lake City, SC

Florence Regional Arts Alliance and the ArtFields Collective have teamed up for an exciting collaborative show featuring area artists. This exhibition aims to show that the “creative sauce” is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj2rX_0cMzBGEB00

William McCullough: Light in the South Exhibit

Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Henry St, Lake City, SC

The Jones Carter Gallery will feature artwork by artist William McCullough. McCullough has spent years honing his skills in creating landscapes and still-life paintings. This show includes many of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMizT_0cMzBGEB00

Cornerstone Ministries-Lake City,SC

Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Cornerstone Ministries-Lake City,SC is on Facebook. To connect with Cornerstone Ministries-Lake City,SC, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqZ5w_0cMzBGEB00

Wreath Wonderland

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560

Tis’ the season to decorate! Add a fresh evergreen wreath to your home for the perfect festive touch this season.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvgIh_0cMzBGEB00

The Last Laugh Comedy Show

Cades, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2565 Williamsburg County Hwy, Cades, SC

Comedy Events in Cades, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, SC
Government
City
Cades, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Lake City, SC
City
Kingstree, SC
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arts#The Artfields Collective#Sun Oct 10
Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
72
Followers
214
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy