Craig, CO

Craig calendar: What's coming up

Craig Today
Craig Today
 6 days ago

(CRAIG, CO) Live events are coming to Craig.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgHPe_0cMzBFLS00

Chase the Wind at Yampa Valley Brewing Company

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 576 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Chase the Wind at Yampa Valley Brewing Company at Yampa Valley Brewing Company Barrel Room, 576 Yampa Avenue, Craig, CO 81625, Craig, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 04:30 pm to 06:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCgaM_0cMzBFLS00

Clean and Sober - Mural Design Process

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 390 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Help us map out of mural for all of Craig to see. It will be painted on the window of Providence Recovery later this year. Clean and Sober Craig events build community through recovery with social...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1toI_0cMzBFLS00

Master Clubs

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Master Clubs is a bible based program for children ages 4 yrs-6th grade. we meet weekly every Wednesday from 4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and this will be through the school year. During this time we have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kc9K6_0cMzBFLS00

Narcan Training

Hayden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 302 S Shelton St, Hayden, CO

Join The Health Partnership and the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention for a training to help reduce prescription drug misuse and abuse in Colorado. This training will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riroR_0cMzBFLS00

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

