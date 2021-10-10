Live events on the horizon in Guymon

(GUYMON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Guymon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Guymon area:

Fellowship Baptist Church Annual Trunk or Treat Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 310 W Pancake Blvd, Liberal, KS

Fellowship Baptist Church is excited to invite you to their Annual Trunk or Treat! You can expect to see some creative trunks, plenty of delicious candy, and enjoy some special time with your...

Kansas Tourism Conference Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 Hotel Dr, Liberal, KS

The Kansas Tourism Conference is a highlight each year with inspiring speakers and networking opportunities for tourism professionals across the state. The Kansas Tourism Conference is a highlight...

Central Christian Church Free Family Movie Night Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 N Lincoln Ave, Liberal, KS

October Free Movie Saturday, October 16, at 7 p.m. Central Christian Church, 500 N Lincoln, Liberal Showing: COURTING MOM AND DAD Courting Mom and Dad is a heartwarming family comedy about three...

Spook Parade and Halloween Carnival Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 S Main St, Hugoton, KS

Spook Parade is this afternoon from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Supported by local businesses and organizations www.facebook.com/pages/Hugoton-Area-Chamber-of-Commerce/114543543609