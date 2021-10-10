CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Live events coming up in Vernon

Vernon Times
Vernon Times
 6 days ago

(VERNON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Vernon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Vernon area:

Electra Fall Flea Market

Electra, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 222 W Cleveland Ave, Electra, TX

Electra Fall Flea Market! Lynn Investments Building 222 W. Cleveland Electra, TX. 76360 Do you like pickin', antiquing, rummaging, or garage sales? This event is for you!!! 5000 sqft of climate...

Blank Canvas: The Art of Rehabilitation

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The North Texas State Hospital has a program headed by local artist Marie Alaniz. The freedom of expression granted in an art studio combined with adequate structure provided by instructors, such...

Geocaching 101

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park host to find out what geocaching is all about and how to get started in this outdoor sport. There will be a few GPS devices available for this program, but you may want to bring your...

RED RIVER BBQ BATTLE 2021- Texas State Championship

Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 301 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX 76384

VERNON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESENTS RED RIVER BBQ BATTLE, Texas State Championship

Annual Reunion and Open House

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Spur 91, Quanah, TX

The Downtown Medicine Mound Museum will host its annual open house and community reunion on Saturday, October 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. A lunch will be...

Vernon Times

Vernon Times

Vernon, TX
ABOUT

With Vernon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

