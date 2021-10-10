Sweetwater events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

 6 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Live events are coming to Sweetwater.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sweetwater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oMBI_0cMzBChH00

Texas First Election Series with Chad Prather--Colorado City

Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Oak St, Colorado City, TX

Join us for Texas Freedom Coalition's Texas First Election Series with Special Guest Speaker and 2022 Texas Gubernatorial Candidate, Chad Prather! This is a great opportunity to hear Chad...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W94q0_0cMzBChH00

Blood Drive - Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 E Arizona Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (200 E. Arizona Ave, Sweetwater) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hz00p_0cMzBChH00

FFB and Merkel HOA Veterans Informational Session Lunch

Merkel, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

?? Come join us at Heritage Hall for an informational session for Veterans, presented by the Taylor County Veterans Service Office! ?? FREE LUNCH provide by First Financial Bank Merkel! ? ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123Bjm_0cMzBChH00

Craft Night

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1701 27th St, Snyder, TX

Save the date, grab a friend, bring your daughter, sister, or mother, call to register, or fill out the online registration, but most importantly, JOIN US for a night of sisterly fellowship! All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMVdA_0cMzBChH00

Monster Mash Dash 5k - Ludowici

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The proceeds from the race will be used for the Long County Middle Schools cross country team. This is the very first middle school team for Long County and funds are needed to support these young...

