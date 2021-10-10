Jerseyville events calendar
(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Jerseyville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Jerseyville area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 107 Main St, Otterville, IL
Music throughout the day. Bake-off and Auction. Baked goods must be there by 11, Auction is at 1 pm. School tours, coloring contest, 77 prize raffle drawn at 4 p.m., Baskets raffle drawn at 4 p.m...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: One Front Gate Rd, Elsah, IL
The Principia College Cowbell Classic Alumni 5K is on Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: Cowbell Classic Alumni 5K and 400-meter Panther Cub Dash (Kids Run).
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM
Address: 500 Cross Ave, Jerseyville, IL 62052
Join us for a fun family run/walk to raise money for kids in foster care in Jersey County!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 401 Front St, Grafton, IL
The Loading Dock is host to one of the regions largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts,
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 18151 Church Lane, Jerseyville, IL 62052
Please note! 1 Ticket per household. Our goal with registration is to get a head count for planning food and childcare.
