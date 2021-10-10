CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville events calendar

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 6 days ago

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Jerseyville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jerseyville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYzhp_0cMzBBoY00

Otterville Hamilton Primary School Festival

Otterville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 107 Main St, Otterville, IL

Music throughout the day. Bake-off and Auction. Baked goods must be there by 11, Auction is at 1 pm. School tours, coloring contest, 77 prize raffle drawn at 4 p.m., Baskets raffle drawn at 4 p.m...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10y8MI_0cMzBBoY00

Principia College Cowbell Classic Alumni 5K

Elsah, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: One Front Gate Rd, Elsah, IL

The Principia College Cowbell Classic Alumni 5K is on Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: Cowbell Classic Alumni 5K and 400-meter Panther Cub Dash (Kids Run).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33g8cy_0cMzBBoY00

Run for Restore-Hot Cocoa 5k

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 500 Cross Ave, Jerseyville, IL 62052

Join us for a fun family run/walk to raise money for kids in foster care in Jersey County!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpW4V_0cMzBBoY00

Riverside Flea Market

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Front St, Grafton, IL

The Loading Dock is host to one of the regions largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRAoA_0cMzBBoY00

Marriage & Family Conference

Jerseyville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 18151 Church Lane, Jerseyville, IL 62052

Please note! 1 Ticket per household. Our goal with registration is to get a head count for planning food and childcare.

