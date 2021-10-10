CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

Hawkinsville events coming soon

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 6 days ago

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hawkinsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hawkinsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XAXJ_0cMzBAvp00

Flight Attendant Layover

Unadilla, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 GA-230, Unadilla, GA

Flight Attendant Layover is on Facebook. To connect with Flight Attendant Layover, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRQ2G_0cMzBAvp00

COMEDY BLUES AND SOULFOOD IN PERRY GA

Perry, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Valley Drive, Perry, GA 31069

Hitmak3r Records Presents Comedy Blues & Soul Food in Perry Ga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrVm1_0cMzBAvp00

Middle Georgia Cross Country Region Tune Up 2-Miler (HS Only)

Cochran, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 470 Georgia Hwy 26 E, Cochran, GA

MileSplits official teams list for the 2021 Middle Georgia Cross Country Region Tune Up 2-Miler (HS Only), hosted by Bleckley County High School in Cochran Ga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ao0AS_0cMzBAvp00

Perry Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Kathleen, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Perry, GA 31047

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Perry-area adults ages 18+)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqtUV_0cMzBAvp00

South Georgia Balloon Festival

Perry, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Golden Isles Parkway, Perry, GA 31069

Join us for an evening of fun at the South Georgia Balloon Festival.

#Live Events#South Georgia#Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Couple Com#Sun May
Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville, GA
